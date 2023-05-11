WWE officials reportedly very "impressed" with 25-year-old Superstar

Following his surprise heel turn at the start of April, it has been reported that WWE higher-ups now hold the young star Bron Breakker in even higher regard.

The company recently presented the Draft, with many young stars from WWE's third brand, NXT, moving up to either RAW or SmackDown. One star that surprisingly did not make the switch was Breakker.

According to a recent report from WRKD Wrestling Bron's recent change in attitude was a big reason behind his staying in NXT. The report also indicated when the 25-year-old may eventually move up to the main roster.

"Regarding Bron Breakker going undrafted; we've heard there were tentative plans to draft Bron to the main roster, but officials are so impressed w/ his heel persona, he remained in NXT to better cultivate his character. There are tentative plans to call him up after SummerSlam."

This week it was announced that Bron Breakker would get his rematch against Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship, with the two stars set to collide on May 28th at NXT Battleground.

Wrestling veteran on a future WWE opponent for Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker has made a name for himself with his hard-hitting, no-nonsense in-ring style, with his moveset echoing that of his Hall of Fame father, Rick Steiner.

Despite the former NXT Champion not being drafted to the main roster just yet, senior wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted that he would like to see the young star face off against Gunther.

"I wanted to see him come to one of the major brands and Bron Breakker vs. Gunther I think would have been a hell of a match," said Bill Apter. [5:32 - 5:43] [H/T Sportskeeda]

Since arriving on the main roster last year, the Austrian star has been a force to be reckoned with. Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion, with his reign standing at 334 days and counting.

