WWE performer reportedly sees Bruce Prichard becoming Head of Talent Relations as a "scary" move

According to reports, the atmosphere within WWE after Bruce Prichard became the Interim Head of Talent Relations is overall negative.

Over the past week, former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis had to step down due to the recent allegations surrounding him and Vince McMahon. The person who replaced him is Bruce Prichard, who has worked as Executive Director for the company for many years.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently wrote that some talents have "expressed negativity" over Prichard's hiring and a superstar finds the move "scary":

"The reaction was generally negative from talent since Laurinaitis had a better relationship with most talent than Prichard." Meltzer added: "A couple of talents expressed negativity citing that Prichard is generally quiet and usually not approachable while Laurinaitis is very approachable and open to talking. One called the move ‘scary.'" (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Bruce Prichard may have to be away from WWE for some time

Following his new role in the company, Bruce Prichard recently suffered an injury.

Speaking on his podcast Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, the WWE executive revealed that he has torn his rotator cuff clean off the bone:

"Sure man, we can talk about my wonky shoulder. I got me God damn torqued rotator cuff, torn, clean off the bone, ain’t nothing there. Yeah, I’m gonna get it fixed. I’m gonna get it fixed next Wednesday. Six months [is when the doctors told me I’ll be fully recovered]. Six months of rehab man." (H/T: Post Wrestling)

A former Royal Rumble winner says he got screwed like Johnny Depp. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far