WWE plans to establish top superstar as a 'PPV Main Eventer' at Fastlane - Reports

Fastlane is all set to take place on October 7th, 2023, and has a stacked card. While Roman Reigns will not be part of the PLE, his cousins Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso will be taking on John Cena and LA Knight. Reports suggest that this match will main-event the show.

John Cena will be making his in-ring return for the first time after WrestleMania 39 at Fastlane. Cena last faced Austin Theory at WrestleMania and lost to the young superstar. The GOAT will now team up with the sensational LA Knight for the first time.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer notes that the match will go on last because WWE wants to establish LA Knight as a main-event level superstar and not just a fad. Teaming up with John Cena is in itself a major endorsement, but it looks like the company plans to have him dominate the match.

''It’s nothing special marquee wise but has one major hook which is John Cena’s first televised match of this run. Cena & LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso is the clear main event of the show which is really about establishing Knight not as just a cult in thing but as a PPV main eventer.''

John Cena says his Fastlane partner reminds him of himself

Cena discussed his forthcoming match teaming up with Knight during his appearance on WWE's The Bump. He candidly acknowledged that although they weren't the closest of friends and their teamwork might not be seamless, they would synchronize their efforts when they face off against Sikoa and Uso in the ring. Cena also delved into Knight's rapid ascent within WWE in recent months, reminiscing about his own journey to the pinnacle of the wrestling world.

"LA Knight and my story runs a little bit parallel. He kind of just refused to give up ... and has done it his own way, even in a lot of times being an underdog and being forgotten by the people in the bowels of the arena, but not forgotten by the people in the arena cheering him on," said Cena.

John Cena and LA Knight crossed paths at Payback when Cena was the special guest referee in Knight's match against The Miz. It will be interesting to see what the newly formed team does at Fastlane.

