WWE planning to add major gimmick match to WrestleMania XL - Reports

WWE will present the 40th annual WrestleMania event in less than one week. The two-night line-up is being finalized now, and new details on a major match have just been revealed.

The rivalry between The Pride and The Final Testament has been going on for a couple of months now. Bobby Lashley, B-Fab, and The Street Profits have fought Karrion Kross, Authors of Pain, and Scarlett on SmackDown, and it seems like the two sides will finally battle on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Triple H is a big fan of factions, and the current creative product reflects this.

While WWE has still not officially announced the big six-man contest, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the current plan is for Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins to take on Kross, Akam, and Rezar in a Philadelphia Street Fight. The company is expected to confirm the gimmick match shortly.

There had been rumors about WWE doing a mixed match with B-Fab and Scarlett added to their respective teams, but those plans were seemingly nixed by the company. B-Fab, Scarlett, and Paul Ellering are expected to be at ringside for the rumored match.

Karrion Kross trains with former WWE Superstar

Karrion Kross is expected to make his WrestleMania debut in Philadelphia next weekend, and he is training hard to prepare for The Showcase of The Immortals.

The Herald of Doomsday has led his Final Testament stablemates against Bobby Lashley and The Pride for the past few months. Now they are hoping for a brutal fight at WrestleMania 40.

After his recent DQ loss to The All Mighty on SmackDown, the former NXT Champion was seen training with Matt Riddle and others at Downtown Orlando Boxing Club. Kross has trained with Riddle, Shayna Baszler, and others in the Orlando area.

WWE released Riddle on September 22, 2023. He has worked for NJPW, MLW, and other indie companies since then. Despite their lengthy careers, The King of Bros and Kross have never wrestled each other or teamed up. They have only shared the ring once, and that was the 2023 SummerSlam Battle Royal.

Poll : Who would win a big Street Fight at WWE WrestleMania XL? The Pride The Final Testament 0 votes View Discussion