Karrion Kross spotted training with former WWE champion following SmackDown

WWE SmackDown star Karrion Kross has been spotted training with a former champion following this past Friday's edition of the blue brand. The veteran has been involved in a rivalry with Bobby Lashley on SmackDown for months.

Karrion Kross and Bobby Lashley battled to a no contest on the March 8 edition of WWE SmackDown. The Authors of Pain and The Street Profits got involved, and the match was thrown out.

Kross has been a thorn in The All Mighty's side for several weeks and was the reason he was eliminated in the Men's Royal Rumble match in January. The veteran was spotted training with released star Matt Riddle this week.

The Orginal Bro was a popular WWE Superstar and was part of an entertaining tag team with Randy Orton known as RK-Bro. However, Riddle was let go by the promotion following an odd incident at JFK Airport last September.

The former United States Champion has remained active in the independent wrestling scene following his release and has been training with Kross, as seen in his Instagram post below.

Former WWE writer believes SmackDown star could end up like Karrion Kross

Vince Russo is worried about Bron Breakker's future now that the young star has officially signed with Nick Aldis and WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran claimed that the former NXT Champion was just another wrestler and didn't see anything special about him.

Russo added that the promotion should have kept his Steiner name because his current ring name is hurting him. He then suggested that Bron Breakker could wind up like Karrion Kross on the main roster.

"Can I tell you where I think he [Bron Breakker] will wind up? I think he'll wind up like a Karrion Kross," he said. [From 02:28 - 02:32]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Kross is a former two-time NXT Champion but has not had the same success on the main roster. The 38-year-old has never captured a title on RAW or SmackDown, and only time will tell if the promotion has anything planned for him at WrestleMania XL.

