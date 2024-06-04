WWE planning "crazy" surprises for upcoming show - Reports

WWE captured the wrestling world's attention last Tuesday night with an exciting episode of NXT. The promotion is reportedly looking to do the same with an upcoming show as well.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE has some surprises in store for tonight's edition of NXT. The report noted that Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels has been very secretive ahead of tonight's show.

The Heartbreak Kid stood in for one segment during rehearsals as a placeholder and the report noted that typically only happens when a surprise is planned for the show.

Last week on NXT, TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace appeared and was announced as Roxanne Perez's opponent for Battleground this Sunday. Former AEW star Ethan Page also debuted during the final segment of the show and attacked NXT Champion Trick Williams.

Popular rapper Sexyy Red also made an appearance and announced the new NXT Women's North American Championship. She will also be serving as the host of NXT Battleground this weekend.

Shawn Michaels reacts to Kevin Nash's criticism of popular WWE star

WWE legend Shawn Michaels has shared his thoughts on Kevin Nash criticizing LA Knight for being similar to stars of the past.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview last year, Michaels noted that Nash is never shy about giving his opinion. The legend said that everyone is allowed to have an opinion and Nash's comments were not a big deal.

"Kevin Nash has always given his opinion on stuff. Dare I say, so does Sportskeeda and every website out there. You guys got opinions on lots of people. Every wrestling fan does. You're absolutely allowed to have them, as Kevin's allowed to have his. We can all agree or respectfully disagree. I don't know that LA Knight has any problem with what Kevin Nash says or anybody else." [2:26 – 2:55]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Several NXT stars were called up to WWE's main roster during this year's draft and have already made an impact. It will be interesting to see what Shawn Michaels has in store for wrestling fans during tonight's episode of NXT.

