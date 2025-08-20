WWE Planning Major Change to RAW - Reports

WWE RAW has been the Stamford-based promotion's flagship show since its inception in 1993. Over the years, the show has undergone many changes, and there could be a change made to the show in the upcoming weeks.Since Triple H took over the creative direction of WWE from Vince McMahon, he has made several changes to the company's programming. Two of the biggest changes have been the addition of more international premium live events and the company's move to Netflix from broadcast TV. Now, reports suggest there might be a slight change being made to RAW in the upcoming weeks.Ticketmaster has updated the start time for the September 29, 2025, episode of WWE RAW, which is set to take place in Raleigh, North Carolina. The new start time for the show is 6:30 PM local time. Gates for RAW usually open 30 to 60 minutes before the show, which gives fans the time to settle in and enjoy some dark matches or Main Event tapings. With the new 6:30 PM start time, the show could start at 7:00 PM.This could also allow the sports entertainment juggernaut some time to tape an additional show in advance, considering the company's packed October international schedule. However, it is important to note that the Stamford-based promotion has not officially confirmed an early start time for the September 29th episode of RAW.Vince Russo Criticized Penta's WWE RAW RunThere was a lot of hype surrounding Penta's WWE debut. The company played vignettes for weeks before he finally debuted. However, since arriving in the Stamford-based promotion, the former AEW star has not done anything meaningful besides losing a couple of title matches.Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that the sports entertainment juggernaut created a lot of hype when Penta debuted, but now he's just another name on the roster.&quot;All the pomp and circumstance when Penta came in! We say it all the time. I swear to God, the average time is literally four weeks before they're just another name on the roster. And that's a lot. Four weeks is a lot. Four weeks till they're just a name on the roster.&quot; [From 23:10 onwards]It will be interesting to see if Penta will reunite with his brother, Rey Fenix, in WWE.