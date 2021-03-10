WWE planning a major Last Man Standing match for Fastlane - Reports

We are less than two weeks away from the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 37, as WWE Fastlane 2021 will take place on March 21. So far, the match card consists of just two matches. Fans can expect WWE to announce multiple matches in the upcoming episodes of Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.

According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live (via CSS), WWE is planning a Last Man Standing match between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus at WWE Fastlane 2021.

The best friends turned foes have been feuding with each other for the last several weeks. Sheamus was part of the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber 2021 match when Drew McIntyre was still the WWE Champion. This past week on Monday Night RAW, Sheamus and McIntyre faced each other in a No Disqualification match which ended in a no-contest after both of them got knocked out.

The announced match card for WWE Fastlane 2021 so far

WWE has, so far, announced two major championship matches for WWE Fastlane 2021. Daniel Bryan defeated Jey Uso in a steel cage match on SmackDown last week and will be challenging Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his title at WWE Fastlane.

Secondly, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will be defending their titles against the team of SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks and the 2021 women's Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair. This will be a rematch from WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 that ended with the champions retaining after some outside interference from Reginald.

Bianca Belair is set to challenge Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's title at WWE WrestleMania 37. With WWE Fastlane 2021 being just three weeks before WrestleMania, it will be interesting to see what will happen if the two win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships together.

Comment down and let us know which other matches would you want to see at WWE Fastlane 2021.