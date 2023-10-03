WWE planning original Fastlane main event for RAW - Reports

WWE could be planning a big match for the upcoming episode of RAW in San Jose, California.

Tonight's edition of RAW is shaping up to be a big show. It is the final edition of the red brand before WWE Fastlane on October 7th. Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing at the premium live event.

Gunther and Tommaso Ciampa are scheduled for a Contract Signing tonight on the red brand to make their Intercontinental Championship match official for this Saturday. Jey Uso and Damian Priest will square off tonight, and Shayna Baszler will look for revenge on Nia Jax when the two battle in a singles match.

According to insider account BWE (BoozerWrasslin), there will be a big main event on tonight's episode of RAW. BWE added that it will be a title match, and the bout was originally supposed to take place at Fastlane.

Expand Tweet

Gunther boasts about making Chad Gable's daughter cry on WWE RAW

Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently made Chad Gable's daughter break down in tears on television.

Chad Gable battled The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship in the main event of the September 4th edition of the red brand. Gable gave it everything he had with his family in the front row, but it still wasn't enough. Gunther was able to put the challenger away via pinfall, and Gable's daughter broke down after the match.

During WWE's recent visit to India for Superstar Spectacle, Gunther disclosed to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta that he enjoyed upsetting Gable's daughter. He also noted that he won the match and always enjoys a little bit of heartbreak.

"I felt great. I won, right? So, I'm good. I enjoy a little bit of a heartbreak at the end. I was happy to see that." [3:05 – 3:12]

You can check out the full video below:

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW is shaping up to be a newsworthy show heading into Fastlane. It will be interesting to see if any more matches will be added to the premium live event during tonight's episode of the Red brand.

Which match are you looking forward to the most at Fastlane? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.