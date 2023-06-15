WWE had plans to retire popular titles from the company since Draft 2023 - Reports

WWE Draft 2023 changed the company's landscape as multiple champions were drafted to RAW or SmackDown with their titles. According to a recent report, the company has had plans to retire the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships since the event.

Last Friday, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler challenged The Unholy Union of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn to a unification match for both women's tag team titles. The duo accepted and gained the upper hand during the brawl. The two teams will face, and the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships will be retired.

According to a report from Ringside News, WWE had plans to retire the titles ever since Fyre and Dawn were drafted to the Blue brand with the titles. The company feels that the developmental division doesn't need the tag titles and could revive the division down the line:

"NXT’s women’s division has a lot of younger talent right now, and they really can’t support a tag team title situation right now. It was a good idea that could always be revisited down the line, but the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles are going away." [H/T - RSN]

It will be interesting to see which team walks out with all the gold to become the Undisputed WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Shayna Baszler makes a bold claim ahead of the title match on WWE SmackDown

Earlier this year, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey reunited after Rousey's hiatus and formed a tag team. The two secured a massive win at WrestleMania 39 and were ready to go after the champions.

Unfortunately, the two stars took some time off due to injuries and returned a while back to attack Raquel Rodriguez. The two became the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions but are not the only teams with tag titles.

Last week, the champions were booked in a title unification match against The Unholy Union. Shayna Baszler had a bold message for the current NXT Women's Tag Team Champions ahead of their clash:

"Honestly, if you look at it, I think me and Ronda have the pressure on us because nobody expects them to beat us. So if they lose to us, it is just what everyone expects. So, it is on us to deliver, and we always have. Both Ronda and I are pressure players, and we do well. As much as I say the pressure is on us, it almost feels in a weird way more comfortable that there is more pressure."

It was due to Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax in 2021 that NXT had to create a women's tag team titles for the brand.

