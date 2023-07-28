There are very few superstars in WWE who can capture the imagination of fans worldwide. One of them is The Megastar LA Knight. He has been over for months now, but the company does not seem to be pulling the trigger on him. Fans have been clamoring for the 40-year-old to get a solid push, but the appeal is falling on deaf ears, and the WWE Universe is not happy.

Knight's rise to popularity began before WrestleMania 39, and the fans wanted him to be part of the show. Surprisingly, the company left him off the card. Then it was rumored that he would win the MITB, but it was Damian Priest who won. Now, certain rumors suggest that he will not be on the SummerSlam card either.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is positioning LA Knight as a top star. He was given promo time at the start of SmackDown, which only top names get to do. Despite that, the company is not pulling the trigger on him and giving him a massive push.

"The show opened with a Knight promo. They are totally positioning him as a major star and giving him promo time. Obviously they haven’t pulled the trigger on him big time," said Meltzer.

Bill Apter thought WWE star LA Knight should have won the MITB match

Many fans expressed disappointment when Priest won the MITB instead of Knight, who had garnered significant support and momentum leading up to the London premium live event. Even though it's been almost a month since the show, Bill Apter believes that WWE erred in not making the 40-year-old Knight the Mr. Money in the Bank.

''Why didn't have him win the Money in the Bank? The fans wanted it. It was he (Damian) and LA Knight at the top of that thing, and they wanted LA Knight. Again, I think Damian Priest is fabulous, and he's gonna be a World Champion, but why didn't they have LA Knight win to appease the fans because he's over every place the WWE goes?" said Bill Apter.

Triple H had stated in the press conference after MITB that 'good thing will come to those who wait' in the context of LA Knight. Fans hoped that the former Million Dollar Champion would feud with Austin Theory over the US Championship and win it. That did not happen either, leaving fans upset at his booking again.

