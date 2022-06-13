WWE seemingly set to alter the name of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode's tag team

It looks like WWE are potentially changing the name of Dirty Dawgs following their recent appearance on RAW.

The former tag team champions made a surprise appearance on the June 6 episode of the red brand. They both went on stage right after Omos' match, which resulted in a confrontation with MVP. This was the first time the duo made an appearance after Ziggler lost the NXT Championship on RAW after WrestleMania.

As per a USPTO report, it seems as though Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode won't be continuing as Dirty Dawgs anymore. Details show that WWE filed a trademark for 'Dirty Dogs' on June 8 and stated that it covers the categories of wrestling exhibitions and performances.

The two superstars made their debut as a tag team in August 2019 on RAW, wherein they were paired by Paul Heyman. They went on to capture their first WWE Tag Team Title at Clash of Champions by defeating Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman.

WWE's recent trend of changing and altering names

The recent trend of altering or even replacing the names of superstars isn't new in WWE. The name change that Ziggler and Roode will possibly undergo isn't close to some of the other superstars.

In NXT, Rox-C was given the name Roxanne Perez. Kacy Cantanzaro is now known as Katana Chance, and Kay Lee Ray as Alba Fyre.

Similarly, on SmackDown, L.A. Knight is now known as Max Dupri, the head of Maximum Male Models. Pete Dunne now goes by the name of Butch, a member of The Brawling Brutes, and the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther was formerly known as Walter.

Another superstar who suffered from this name change on the RAW brand was Austin Theory, whose name has been shortened to simply Theory. Former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa also had his first name removed as he is currently known as Ciampa.

As explained in a previous report, it's rumored that Vince McMahon doesn't want superstars to use their real names and those they were using on the indie scene.

It remains to be seen which other superstars will get new monikers in WWE. It will also be interesting to see how Ziggler and Roode's potential feud against MVP and Omos will pan out in the weeks to come.

