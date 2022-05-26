WWE possibly moving locations for Money in the Bank - Reports

WWE could possibly be moving the location of their Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in Las Vegas, Nevada. "Poor ticket sales" has been cited as the main reason for the decision.

The company initially advertised the event to take place at Allegiant Stadium, but today's reports suggest that the company will be moving the show to a much smaller venue.

According to Brad Shepard, WWE will be moving MITB to the MGM Arena. The 30-year-old arena last hosted wrestling in 2019 with All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing event. The reason, according to Shepard, is due to disappointing ticket sales.

"On May 19th, I broke the news on the Brad Shepard UNLEASHED Patreon that #WWE was considering moving to a different venue for Money In The Bank due to poor ticket sales....I have now confirmed they have officially decided to change the venue to MGM and it will be announced soon." - Brad Shepard, Twitter

Brad Shepard @ItsBradShepard



Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, has a maximum capacity of approximately 70,000, while the MGM arena only holds around 17,000. Allegiant Stadium hosted last year's SummerSlam event, with 51,326 WWE fans showing up for the blockbuster event.

It should be noted that at this time, neither WWE nor either venue have confirmed these reports.

Did WWE change the rules for the Money in the Bank ladder match(es)?

When WWE first advertised Money in the Bank last month, they inadvertently caused a lot of confusion surrounding the fan favorite event. The ads featured Cody Rhodes dropping the line: "one lucky male or female superstar will win the chance to main-event WrestleMania", a significant deviation from the original concept of MITB.

Traditional rules for the match state that the winner of either ladder match can cash-in their guaranteed championship match whenever they say so please, for up to one year.

However, WWE purists can breathe a sigh of relief. As recent reports state that the awkward phrasing in the Cody Rhodes ad does not mean the rules are changing for the match. This was according to Steve Carrier, whose source was a "tenured member of the WWE creative team".

"We were able to confirm one big point of confusion. A tenured member of the WWE creative team confirmed to us that the winner of MITB is not set for a Mania match & no one knows why that is being said. It's been brought up in meetings. Writers & producers were confused too."

Steve Carrier of Ringside News @steve_carrier



A tenured member of the WWE creative team confirmed to us that the winner of MITB is not set for a Mania match & no one knows why that is being said.

It's been brought up in meetings. Writers & producers were confused too.

