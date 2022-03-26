WWE possibly reveals name of new Unified Championship following WrestleMania main event

WWE has advertised the WrestleMania Sunday main event between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar as the biggest match in the event's history. There have been a lot of questions about the title unification that will happen at the event. On this week's SmackDown, Reigns may have revealed what the unified title would be called.

Brock Lesnar arrived earlier than usual this Friday. He took the liberty of entering Roman Reigns' vacant locker room to trash and break everything he possibly could. The latter arrived later and ended the show with a promo before running away as Lesnar entered the arena.

When Reigns went backstage, he cut a promo from the Gorilla position, vowing to defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. He said that he would become the "Undisputed WWE Universal Champion" - indicating that this could be the name of the unified world championship in the future.

The term "Undisputed" was used for the title when Chris Jericho became the world champion by unifying the WWE and WCW World titles. He did so by famously beating The Rock and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin in one night before eventually losing the undisputed title to Triple H in the main event of WrestleMania X8.

What will be the fate of the WWE Championship following WrestleMania?

Some speculated that the title unification is likely to mark the end of the Universal Championship lineage. It would make more sense to do that as the WWE Championship has been the most prestigious prize in the company (and eventually the pro wrestling industry) since its inception on April 11th, 1963.

Various unifications have occurred in the past, but it eventually led to two world titles. In this case, it has been rumored that the separate broadcast deals for RAW and SmackDown mean that they will continue with the brand split and two different rosters.

In such a scenario, a second world title is needed. Like in 2002, it wouldn't be surprising to see the company introduce another world title soon after WrestleMania 38.

Edited by Angana Roy