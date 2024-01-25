WWE RAW's future uncertain ahead of Netflix move - Reports

WWE RAW will be moving to Netflix in early 2025 in a major breakthrough for the wrestling industry. However, the future of the brand may be uncertain in the latter part of 2024.

Monday Night RAW will make a big move in January 2025 as the brand will move to the streaming platform. The move is said to be part of a $5 billion deal that will see WWE work closely with the streaming giant.

Fans in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Latin America will have access to RAW each week on Netflix. However, the company will not cover premium live events in areas where deals are in place with other distributors.

Following the massive announcement, it has been reported that WWE RAW may have an uncertain Q4 2024 as there was supposedly no TV deal in place for the brand yet. The USA Network broadcasting deal will expire later this year, and the brand will likely be left three months without a TV deal.

Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston noted on the Pollock & Thurston show that an NBC official had informed him that the USA Network would not carry WWE RAW after the deal's expiration date. That would leave the brand without a home after September 30, 2024.

Dave Meltzer, of the Wrestling Observer, said that an announcement regarding the grey period will likely be made by the company soon. The Stamford-based wrestling promotion must surely have a plan in place to get the action to its fans during the period when it doesn’t have a broadcast deal.

WWE and Netflix's new deal seems to have Logan Paul excited

United States Champion Logan Paul is not a regular feature in the Stamford-based wrestling promotion. However, he holds one of the most prestigious prizes in sports entertainment, and has been seen raising its value on different media channels.

Following the announcement of WWE and Netflix’s deal, The Maverick took to Instagram stories to comment on his position in the company. He seemed excited at the prospect of the new deal that will commence in 2025.

"What a time to be a WWE Superstar," Logan wrote.

Superstars could get a major boost after the show moves to Netflix. It would likely increase the brand’s viewership and give the superstars a bigger platform to work on.

