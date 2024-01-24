Logan Paul praises WWE following major deal announcement

Logan Paul was feeling ecstatic following WWE's announcement of a major deal set to take effect next year.

There was plenty of speculation late last year regarding the future of WWE RAW on USA Network. It had been the home of the red brand since 2005, and was also the initial broadcast partner from 1993 to 2000.

WWE announced on Tuesday that Netflix had acquired the rights to broadcast WWE RAW starting in January 2025. It was a massive 10-year, $5 billion deal, as per CNBC. The longest-running wrestling show will now be available to more than 250 million subscribers around the world.

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul celebrated the announcement on his Instagram stories. The United States Champion told his followers that right now might be the best time to be a wrestler and wrestling fan. The reach of the company would be much longer, which would benefit everyone involved.

"What a time to be a WWE superstar," Logan wrote.

Logan Paul celebrates WWE RAW's new home at Netflix (Screenshot of Instagram story)

Paul is one of the highest-paid superstars on the roster, which is probably worth it due to his mainstream appeal. He's one of the most popular social media influencers in the world today. It helps that he's a naturally gifted athlete who has made a seamless transition to being a professional wrestler.

The Rock has a new role in WWE

In addition to the Netflix deal, WWE also announced a new major role for The Rock within the company. The Rock has been appointed as a member of TKO Group Holdings' board of directors.

The Rock will also have full ownership of his ring name. Uptake Technologies founder Brad Keywell also joined TKO's board of directors, bringing the total to 13 members, including Ari Emanuel, Vince McMahon and Nick Khan.

"Very few people on the planet understand the convergence of sports, entertainment, media, and business like Rock. We are proud to have him join the TKO board to help take our company to new heights," McMahon said in a press release.

With The Rock seemingly back on board, the road to WrestleMania looks all the more inviting and will surely hold the attention of WWE Universe in the months to come.

What do you think will be the effect of The Rock's new role? Share your answers in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.