WWE RAW star set for surprise NXT Spring Breakin' appearance - Reports

WWE NXT will present Night One of its 2024 Spring Breakin' special tonight on the USA Network. Spoiler details have just leaked from backstage at the Performance Center, including plans for a RAW Superstar.

Tonight's NXT will feature a contract signing for the first-ever women's NXT Underground match between Natalya and Lola Vice. The shoot-style MMA-inspired match will then take place next Tuesday on Night Two.

The Queen of Harts was trained by Karmen Petrovic, who has some MMA experience, while a mystery trainer has been teased for the 2023 Women's Breakout Tournament winner, who has a MMA record of 4-1 with Bellator.

The Strike Artist is set to reveal another main roster superstar as her trainer. A new report from Fightful Select indicates that Shayna Baszler is scheduled to be the mystery trainer for Vice.

It was noted that Baszler and NXT authority figure Ava are scheduled to participate in tonight's NXT Underground contract signing. It's likely that Petrovic will also be in the ring.

Triple H and Shawn Michaels are booking more RAW and SmackDown Superstars in NXT as part of a major shift in plans for the brand. It will be interesting to see the dynamic between The Queen of Harts and The Queen of Spades, as Natalya and Baszler have not teamed up since 2022 and were feuding throughout 2023.

WWE NXT Spring Breakin' updated lineup and spoiler match order

Night One of WWE NXT Spring Breakin' 2024 will air live tonight from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Night Two will air next Tuesday.

According to Fightful Select, both of tonight's title matches, the Beach Brawl and the six-man tag team match, are scheduled to run for two segments each. Two episodes of NXT Level Up will also be taped tonight for the second week in a row.

In addition to the previously announced matches for tonight, WWE sources have confirmed two more that are planned: Baron Corbin vs. Lexis King and Fallon Henley vs. Jaida Parker. The women's match is one to watch for an interesting behind-the-scenes reason just revealed today.

The match order for tonight's Spring Breakin' episode has been revealed but is subject to change. The planned match order looks like this:

NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez defends in a Triple Threat vs. Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley The D'Angelo Family vs. No Quarter Catch Crew Fallon Henley vs. Jaida Parker Contract signing for Natalya vs. Lola Vice in NXT Underground on Night Two No DQ Beach Brawl: Blair Davenport vs. Sol Ruca Baron Corbin vs. Lexis King NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov defends vs. Trick Williams. If Trick loses, he must leave NXT

