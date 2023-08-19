WWE RAW star spotted backstage at SmackDown - Reports

A WWE RAW star has reportedly been spotted backstage for tonight's special edition of SmackDown.

This week's episode of SmackDown will take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Edge will be celebrating 25 years with the company and is scheduled to compete against Sheamus for the first time in his career tonight. It is The Rated-R Superstar's final match on his WWE contract tonight.

SmackDown star LA Knight's popularity continues to rise and The Megastar recently confronted The Miz on RAW. The two traded words in the middle of the ring, with The Miz claiming that Knight was an Attitude Era knockoff.

According to a new report from PWInsider, The Miz is in Toronto for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. The report noted that is not confirmed if he and LA Knight will be competing in a match tonight on the blue brand.

LA Knight claims former WWE Champion The Miz is a "stepping stone"

LA Knight recently took a couple of shots at The Miz and challenged The A-Lister to appear on SmackDown.

Knight has been on a bit of a winning streak as of late and won the Slim Jim Battle Royale at WWE SummerSlam on August 5th. He demolished Top Dolla of Hit Row last week on the blue brand and remains as popular as ever.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump earlier this week, Knight claimed that the 42-year-old superstar came looking for him and claimed that he views the former WWE champion as a stepping stone to reach the same level.

"I didn't go looking for him, he came looking for me. He wanted to say all this and that about me, and then he throws a fit about being the main event. When was the last time he was a main event? It has been a while. So when I look at it, will he be a stepping stone, that is exactly what I am looking to do. Because I've got places to go, he's already been those places, and as far as I'm concerned he's on the downturn," said Knight.

The rivalry between the two superstars has already caught the attention of wrestling fans following their great promo together on RAW. It will be interesting to see when they decide to battle in the ring instead of trading words down the line.

