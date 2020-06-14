WWE RAW Superstars reportedly concerned about their push after Paul Heyman's firing

These Superstars have a reason for concern in Paul Heyman's absence.

Paul Heyman has given many WWE RAW Superstars a push of late.

Paul Heyman is no more a part of WWE Creative

Paul Heyman was recently fired as part of the creative team for WWE RAW. WWE stated that it will be consolidating its RAW and SmackDown creative team into one and that Bruce Prichard will head it. This action reinstates Paul Heyman as an in-ring performer. There have been many rumors regarding this firing doing the rounds. However, with Paul Heyman sidelined, a few WWE RAW Superstars are in a state of panic regarding their push.

In an effort to streamline our creative writing process for television, we have consolidated both teams from Raw and SmackDown into one group, led by Bruce Prichard. Paul Heyman will concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer. https://t.co/KOahV2sO5q — WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2020

WWE RAW Superstars Paul Heyman was pushing

There have been reports that WWE Superstars such as Andrade, Austin Theory, Rey Mysterio, Viking Raiders, The Street Profits, Aleister Black, Murphy, Angel Garza, Asuka, Zelina Vega, Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, and Apollo Crews were all Heyman's projects. These Superstars have been a part of almost every RAW episode of late.

Dave Meltzer, in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, brought to the WWE Universe's attention that RAW Superstars have a rising concern regarding the light in which WWE sees them. These concerns were born due to Paul Heyman's firing recently. Most of these WWE Superstars were never given a national push before Heyman took charge of RAW's creative.

While names such as Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair seem to be in the clear, it is Superstars such as Austin Theory who may be concerned. Theory was brought in as a replacement for Andrade, who was out with an injury and couldn't perform at WrestleMania 36.

It has been reported that Vince McMahon has made a few changes to the WWE Backlash PPV lineup since Heyman's departure. The match between Apollo Crews and Andrade has been shifted to the Kickoff show. Even though this match is for one of WWE's top prizes, it has been relegated to the Kickoff show.

Many Superstars such as Apollo Crews, Angel Garza, Zelina Vega, Austin Theory, Viking Raiders and The Street Profits have gotten screen time after Heyman was on board as the creative lead for RAW. Changes may not be implemented instantly since the shows of RAW and SmackDown have been pre-taped. Maybe in the coming weeks, we will get a clearer picture of where these Superstars stand.