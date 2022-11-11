WWE recently considered booking Roman Reigns to lose title to popular star; reason why it didn't happen - Reports

WWE finds itself in a tricky position with Roman Reigns, who currently has both of the company's world titles. Ideas have floated around over how The Tribal Chief can drop one of them, with a particular one nearly coming to fruition a couple of months ago.

The company considered taking one of Reigns' titles off him during his match against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. It would have been a popular decision in Cardiff, but the road mapped out was quite complicated.

Speaking to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes reported that WWE had a "convoluted" idea for Roman Reigns to lose one of his belts to McIntyre. It involved Austin Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank contract during the match and Tyson Fury getting involved before The Scottish Warrior would pin Theory to win one of the belts:

"The only thing they could think of was with Austin Theory. He was going to somehow make it known that he was only cashing in for one of the belts. Therefore, it became a triple threat, and Tyson Fury stopped him like he did, and Drew would then would take one of the titles," WrestleVotes said. [H/T GiveMeSport]

WrestleVotes mentioned that the title change did not happen because of how strange the idea sounded, but it was heavily considered before the show:

"They wanted to make the titles separate in the moment, because they do want to titles again, but they’re struggling to figure out how. I do know that they were talking up until maybe night of or day over here," WrestleVotes continued.

Theory did come out during the main event but was taken out by Fury before he could cash in his contract. However, as a result, Roman Reigns remained the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at Drew McIntyre's expense.

When will Roman Reigns drop the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship?

It doesn't look like The Tribal Chief will drop either of his belts any time soon. Reigns will likely enter WrestleMania 39 with the WWE and Universal Championships around his shoulder as he prepares for a potential showdown against his cousin, The Rock.

The Great One might be considered an option to defeat Roman Reigns, but it would make more sense for a current superstar to be the one to do so. Cody Rhodes could be the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, possibly at WrestleMania itself, if The Rock cannot make it.

Who do you want to see dethrone Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below!

