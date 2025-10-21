WWE refused Sir Mo's plea before his death - Reports

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Oct 21, 2025 15:00 GMT
WWE rejected Sir Mo
WWE rejected Sir Mo's plea - Repots [Images from WWE.com]

WWE legend Sir Mo recently passed away, and several names from the industry paid tribute to the veteran. Meanwhile, a report came to light that before his untimely passing, Mo pleaded for help, but the company refused it.

Over the past few years, Sir Mo's health spiraled as he got a kidney transplant in 2018. A few years later, his body rejected the kidney transplant, and he was indeed in need of a new one. In October 2025, Mo passed away in the ICU following a two-month battle against severe infection and pneumonia.

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Bobby 'Mo' Horne reached out to WWE to get a down payment of 30,000 dollars for a new liver transplant. Mo made a plea to the company as they promised to pay for his rehabilitation.

However, the rehabilitation didn't cover a new liver transplant, and the veteran was bitter at the company. Meltzer also added that the company's policy is for drug rehabilitation and didn't cover the cost of Mo getting a new liver in his final days. Moreover, this wasn't the first time that the company turned down a plea in difficult times.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

The situation is ongoing, as no one from Mo's family has come out and addressed the reports or claims of Mo reaching out to the company before his death.

WWE Hall of Famer pens heartfelt message to the late Sir Mo

Sir Mo contributed largely to the tag team division and represented himself and Mable as Men on a Mission in the mid-'90s. Bobby Horne's character evolved as Sir Mo when his tag team partner won the King of the Ring tournament. The 58-year-old late star crossed paths with several known faces from his time.

After his untimely passing, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry penned a heartfelt message in his former colleague's honor on X. Henry talked about one of their encounters and paid tribute to the late star by sharing a collage of some of his best works.

"Rest in Peace Sir Mo! We crossed paths many years ago but It was great to make your acquaintance again even though it was late in our lives," Henry tweeted on X.
Mo's last match took place in 2020 on the independent circuit.

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
