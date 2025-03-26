WWE to remove planned matches from the WrestleMania 41 card - Reports

The WrestleMania 41 match card has started to take shape after an initial worry from the WWE Universe regarding the build for the biggest event of the year. There are six matches currently listed, but more are expected to be announced. However, some planned matches might not even happen in Las Vegas, according to the latest reports.

The current WrestleMania 41 card is headlined by Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship and Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship. Charlotte Flair is set to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Title, while Bianca Belair will face the winner of the IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Title.

Personal rivalries such as Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton and a Triple Threat Match of Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins have been made official. Feuds like Drew McIntyre-Damian Priest, AJ Styles-Logan Paul, and Naomi-Jade Cargill could also be added, while several championships are not yet part of the card.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that multi-person matches are planned, but some of them might not make it to WrestleMania 41 and happen on the final SmackDown before the event, just like last year.

"When I asked about the card, I mean that's the one thing I've been told it's like, 'Are these matches going to happen?' It's like, 'Well, they're all going to happen, just a question of when. Some will be at WrestleMania but we don't know which ones.' ... It's like the same thing as last year, all of a sudden, the SmackDown the night before Mania, they have a whole bunch of matches that were probably originally earmarked for consideration for Mania," Meltzer said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Based on Monday's episode of RAW, Bron Breakker might be defending the Intercontinental Championship against Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio. The same could be said for LA Knight's United States Championship since several stars want a shot at the Megastar's title.

Other potential WrestleMania 41 matches

In addition to the matches and feuds above, some champions don't have opponents. Lyra Valkyria successfully defended the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Raquel Rodriguez, with Bayley as her next title challenger.

Chelsea Green's Women's United States Championship is coveted by Zelina Vega and Michin, while Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, the Women's Tag Team Champions, are unlikely to miss WrestleMania 41.

American Made and The New Day have set their eyes on the War Raiders' World Tag Team Championships, while the Street Profits have plenty of challengers on SmackDown for their WWE Tag Team Title.

Also, there are no updates on the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. It was held on SmackDown before WrestleMania 40, with Bronson Reed winning the match.

