WWE reportedly changes WrestleMania 37 main event idea

The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer is reporting that WWE originally intended for Randy Orton to face Edge in an I Quit match in the main event of WrestleMania 37, but that match is no longer certain to take place.

After losing a Last Man Standing match against Edge at WrestleMania 36, Orton defeated his rival in the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at WWE Backlash before going on to unsuccessfully challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at WWE SummerSlam.

Edge, meanwhile, has been out of action since Backlash due to a triceps injury that required surgery after the event.

Writing in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer said there is no longer a clear direction for WrestleMania 37's main event.

“At one point WrestleMania was to be headlined by Orton vs. Edge in an I Quit match. It was not a lock that Orton would be champion, but it was something under discussion. At last word there was no longer a 100 percent clear main event direction for the show.” [H/T Wrestle Talk]

WrestleMania 37 is due to take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on March 28, 2021.

What's next for Randy Orton in WWE?

One night after their match at SummerSlam, Randy Orton attacked Drew McIntyre with three punt kicks to the head on the latest episode of WWE RAW, causing the Scot to suffer a possible skull fracture.

The 13-time WWE World Champion, who will face Keith Lee at Sunday's WWE Payback PPV, told Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta before SummerSlam that he could see himself facing "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt one day, while he also gave his thoughts on the Firefly Fun House match between Cena and Wyatt at WrestleMania 36.

