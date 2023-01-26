WWE reportedly did not consider 38-year-old star as an opponent for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

With WrestleMania 39 inching closer, fans have been speculating about Roman Reigns' potential opponent on The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, Sami Zayn wasn't considered a possible challenger to Reigns, per a recent report.

Since the second half of 2022, Zayn has been a part of Reigns' stable, The Bloodline, as The Honorary Uce. While the two have predominantly seen eye to eye, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has seemingly started to resent Zayn due to the latter's immense popularity among fans.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that for a long time, WWE did not consider Sami Zayn a potential 'Mania challenger for Reigns. However, Zayn's recent rise in popularity may be too significant to ignore.

"Obviously, the original plan was not Sami Zayn [to face Reigns at WrestleMania], and even as late as a couple of weeks ago, they were trying to find something to not be Sami Zayn. This was not the long term plan of, ‘Roman Reigns/Sami Zayn WrestleMania main event’," Meltzer added: "Because it clicked, to their credit, they saw that it clicked and it was like, ‘Well let’s make him a star this year, or this season’, and that’s what happened." H/T (WrestleTalk)

Roman Reigns' next big test will take place this Saturday as he is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble.

Do you want to experience the Island of Relevancy like The Tribal Chief? Click to shop for official Roman Reigns merchandise!

Wrestling veteran on Sami Zayn potentially facing Roman Reigns

While many viewers are keen to see Zayn take on The Head of The Table, some could struggle to take the matchup seriously.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Senior Editor Bill Apter stated that Zayn and Reigns' size disparities would make for a difficult watch.

"I would stick with what they have. I love Sami; the fans love him. But for someone to face Roman Reigns, the size difference, it's just everything to me that it just wouldn't work properly. I couldn't see them two main eventing WrestleMania," said Bill Apter. (14:34 - 14:57)

Check out the full video below:

Heading into this weekend's event, The Head of The Table has reigned as the Universal Champion for an astonishing 872 days. However, he is showing no signs of slowing down.

Who do you think Reigns will face at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Check out 36 Amazing stats and facts from 36 years of the WWE Royal Rumble

Poll : 0 votes