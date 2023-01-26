The SmackDown roster has a lot going for itself currently in the WWE landscape, especially since Triple H's takeover of the creative booking process. The return of formerly released stars also helped breathe new life into the weekly product as well.

One star's return in particular to the SmackDown roster excited fans to tune in weekly. The star in question is none other than the New Face of Fear Bray Wyatt. Ever since Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules last year, WWE has managed to keep his storyline engaging as they introduced his spooky storytelling and the Uncle Howdy Character on our screens.

The former Universal Champion also got into a feud with a rising new star on the main roster, LA Knight. All of Wyatt's segments are treated with extra care and become a staple of the show no matter which brand he shows up to.

Speaking over on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer described how important the WWE management considers Bray Wyatt on the SmackDown roster.

“I don’t think so. It’s possible. Bray is considered the number one babyface on SmackDown. He is the biggest-slotted star that Roman has not worked with, but I also don’t know… Roman also knows that people who work with Bray always look a lot worse than going in," Dave Meltzer stated. H/T (Wrestlingnews.co)

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Bray Wyatt reacts to his special moment with The Undertaker Bray Wyatt reacts to his special moment with The Undertaker 💯 https://t.co/WwVKTjQBF6

Wyatt's storyline with LA Knight has also been reported to have impressed WWE officials backstage, with both stars receiving huge credit for handling the feud. The two stars are now ready to wrap up their story as they look to tear each other up at the Royal Rumble 2023 in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match.

WWE veteran heaps praise on Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker segment on RAW 30

Former WWE writer shared his honest thoughts about Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker's segment on this week's Monday Night RAW.

The segment opened up with LA Knight coming out to humiliate the legends showing up on RAW, as he challenged one of them to come out and face him. The Undertaker then made his grand entrance on a motorbike, returning to his American Badass persona.

The segment ended with Taker passing LA Knight over to Wyatt to lay him out with Sister Abigail. We then saw the Deadman put over to the former WWE Champion as he whispered something to him before exiting the ring.

Vince Russo spoke about the segment on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Legion of RAW as he heaped praise on the execution of The Undertaker passing the torch to Bray Wyatt.

But yeah bro, I like the Bray stuff, I like Taker passing them off to Bray. Again bro, this was 7 minutes, so we're about 55minutes into the show and it's great. Very good, very good." [31:40 - 33:28]

Do you think Bray Wyatt is the biggest babyface star on SmackDown? Sound off below.

Recommended Video Check out 36 Amazing stats and facts from 36 years of the WWE Royal Rumble

Poll : 0 votes