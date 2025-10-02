WWE reportedly granted release request

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Oct 02, 2025 03:04 GMT
The year 2025 has seen several departures (Image Credits: wwe.com)
The year 2025 has seen several departures

WWE had to let go of a number of Superstars this year, and it doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Another wrestler parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion in late September, and the reason has now been revealed.

Edris Enofe, a U.S. Navy veteran, recently took to his social media to inform everyone of his decision to leave WWE. The 31-year-old star signed with the company following a tryout during SummerSlam weekend in Las Vegas four years ago.

He has since been part of NXT, having first debuted on TV against Malik Blade during 205 Live on November 19, 2021. The two would then form a tag team until Blade suffered a torn ACL and meniscus late last year.

His injury opened the door for Edris Enofe to compete in the singles competition. He briefly wrestled at NXT live events and WWE Evolve, where he was 5-0 undefeated. He was last seen in action in July, losing to Lince Dorado.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio previously reported that the creative wasn't pleased with Edris Enofe and that he was nowhere near main roster-bound.

In another update, Bryan Alvarez noted that Enofe requested his release, and it appears the company has granted his request.

With Ricochet calling him out, it will be interesting to see if Edris Enofe will take his talent to All Elite Wrestling.

Who else has left WWE?

Apart from Edris Enofe, Jazmyn Nix of the Fatal Influence is also no longer with the Stamford-based promotion.

She was reportedly unhappy with the contract offered to her and chose not to re-sign with the promotion. Elsewhere, Andrade was released from his contract for the second time due to disciplinary issues.

The Mexican star returned to AEW on Dynamite tonight, attacking Kenny Omega and aligning himself with Don Callis. Will Triple H combat El Idolo's AEW move? Only time will tell.

