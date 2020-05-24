Vince McMahon.

Drew Gulak's WWE contract came to an end after last week's SmackDown taping and it's common knowledge now that the Superstar didn't renew his deal and decided to leave the company.

As we had reported earlier, WWE has a high opinion of Gulak and they hope to convince the former Cruiserweight Champion to re-sign.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed on the new episode of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that the WWE officials are happy that the news of Drew Gulak's contract expiring and his subsequent exit wasn't leaked before it happened.

WWE still has a lot of respect for Drew Gulak

There have been various instances in the past wherein a Superstar has leaked information about his expiring contract to the media before it happened. This, in turn, helped give the talent more leverage while negotiating a new contract with WWE. When reports of a Superstar's expiring contract start doing the rounds, they are always accompanied with rumors of him or her possibly joining AEW, NJPW or any other major promotion. These reports increase their price on the market and WWE are then forced to offer a larger sum than they would otherwise to secure the performer to a contract.

As things stand, WWE still has a lot of respect for Drew Gulak's ability and they hope to reach a new deal with him soon.

Tom explained:

They are very happy that news of his contract ending didn't get leaked until after it happened to anyone as is the case with almost everyone else. Almost everyone when the contract is coming to an end will leak that information to someone in media because that gives them a greater leveraging position because then you start hearing stories of AEW being interested, or New Japan being interested and it drives up their price. Drew Gulak did not do that. So there is still a lot of respect for him and they do still hope to reach a deal with him.

WWE has stopped offering big-money deals to its talents due to the pandemic and even though they want Gulak to return, they could end up delaying the process. The company released many talents recently and they may take their time when it comes to working out a new deal with Gulak.

WWE has also prepared a shortlist of released talents they intend to rehire in the future.

The current financial climate may not allow the company to splurge on new contracts, but a little patience could do the trick.