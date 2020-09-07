WWE reportedly interested in AEW's Lance Archer

Wrestling fans have seen a number of WWE Superstars jump ship to rival AEW since the company launched early last year. Heavy hitters like Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley left for, at least in their eyes, greener pastures early on in the AEW's run. Just this year though we've seen the likes of Matt Hardy, Mr. Brodie Lee, FTR, and Matt Cardona make the switch.

What wrestling fans haven't seen yet is an AEW Superstar make the jump over to WWE. AEW is still in it's infancy and many of it's wrestlers are under multi-year contracts, so we're probably still a way off from that happening. However, it's inevitable that the world's number one wrestling company will be able to pillage some of Tony Khan's homegrown talent one day. The question is - who?

Who on the AEW roster is WWE interested in?

During his YouTube session Sunday night, Sportskeeda's Senior Journalist Tom Colohue was asked who he believes will be the first AEW wrestler to make the jump to WWE.

He couldn't speculate as to who that person might be, but he did say that the WWE has their eye on one person in particular. That would be none other the current No. 1 Contender for Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship.

"When it comes to people who are going to be attracted by WWE money, it's hard to say. When it comes to people WWE are interested in, Lance Archer is definitely someone the WWE have high interest in. They really would like to bring him over from AEW to WWE. There are other people, but I think Lance Archer is one of the favorites at the moment."

When it comes to Lance Archer, the WWE is going to have to wait a while. He signed a multi-year contract with AEW just this February.

In the meantime, I reached out to Tom to follow up and see if he would identify some of those other people on the AEW roster. All he could say is that there are a couple of people backstage who are kicking themselves for letting MJF get away from WWE.

MJF may have been unsuccessful in winning the AEW World Championship at All Out on Saturday, but company President Tony Khan has said he believes that Maxwell Jacob Friedman is the future main event star of All Elite Wrestling.