WWE reportedly interested in bringing back another released star following Karrion Kross

Recent reports of WWE being interested in bringing back former NXT star Dexter Lumis to the company have come to the fore.

Triple H took over the reins as Head of Creative of WWE a few weeks from Vince McMahon and has since brought in several released stars. The first to return was Dakota Kai, who came back alongside Bayley and Iyo Sky at SummerSlam. Karrion Kross and his on-screen valet Scarlett Bordeaux also returned as they confronted Roman Reigns on the latest episode of SmackDown.

According to a report from Fightful, another former NXT star is also likely to return. Dexter Lumis is among the names that have been discussed internally to be rehired by the company. The report mentions that people within the company were planning to get in contact with Lumis last week to discuss a possible return.

Dexter Lumis was released alongside multiple NXT talent last April. According to reports, he was initially not on the release list, which meant the company wasn't initially planning to let him go.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse WWE are planning to bring back Dexter Lumis according to Fightful. WWE are planning to bring back Dexter Lumis according to Fightful. https://t.co/OxVP5TwJuq

Lumis has made multiple indie appearances under the ring name Samuel Shaw since his departure.

Triple H possibly not slowing down on WWE recruitment after taking over creative

After becoming the new Head of Creative, The Cerebral Assassin didn't waste any time re-signing Dakota Kai, calling up Iyo Sky, and bringing back Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

It has also been reported that the company is interested in bringing back former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano. Sasha Banks and Naomi are also rumored to be returning soon.

Fightful Select also reported that WWE is looking to bring in more former talent, with the company entering into a "feeling out process." The belief is that Triple H isn't slowing down as far as bringing in more talent, as he wants to bolster the depth of the roster.

T-BAR @TBARRetribution I sense something, a presence I’ve not felt since… I sense something, a presence I’ve not felt since…

The Game also has big plans for several current stars, as T-BAR is reportedly set to be repackaged following a disappointing run on the main roster. He competed in the black and gold era of NXT as Dominik Dijakovic and is likely to return to his old moniker.

Which former WWE star would you like to see a return to the company? Sound off in the comments below!

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha