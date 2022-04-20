WWE reportedly interested in bringing back FTR

The world has been taking notice of FTR in recent months, WWE included.

Reigning Ring of Honor and AAA Tag Team Champions Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are currently contracted to All Elite Wrestling. Still, according to recent reports, WWE is interested in bringing the duo formerly known as The Revival back to the company.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, while Harwood and Wheeler's All Elite Wrestling contracts technically expire at some point this summer, the company "retains an option year on the duo." Sapp states that an announcement is expected regarding Harwood and Wheeler's deals "being exercised or a contract extension" soon.

While WWE can't approach the duo directly, Sapp has heard that there is "interest internally" about bringing the former champions back into the fold.

Would FTR ever return to WWE?

While The Revival had a highly-acclaimed run on the black and gold brand of NXT, their tenure on the main roster left a lot to be desired. This resulted in the tag team departing the company and changing their name to FTR.

Last month, Dax Harwood responded to a fan on social media asking about a potential return to WWE down the line. While Harwood said they would be open to it, the money and circumstances would have to be right. Tweeting out:

"Yes, If the money and circumstances were right and, no, you can't interview me," Dax Harwood tweeted.

While you can truly never say never in the professional wrestling industry, it seems incredibly likely that Harwood and Wheeler won't be departing All Elite Wrestling anytime soon.

What do you make of this news? Do you think there's any way we could see Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler return to WWE after how their last run on the main roster went? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

