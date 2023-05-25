WWE was reportedly interested in signing latest AEW acquisition 

It has been reported that prior to All Elite Wrestling swooping in, WWE was very interested in signing the talented tag team known as the Aussie Open.

On last night's episode of Dynamite, it was revealed that the former IWGP Tag Team Champions Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher were All Elite.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select via WrestleTalk, "there had been interest from WWE to sign the pair" before they made their move over to the rival promotion.

Since All Elite Wrestling was formed in 2019, many former World Wrestling Entertainment Superstars have jumped ship to the Jacksonville-based promotion, with the promise of more creative freedom being a huge incentive for them to sign.

Will CM Punk leave AEW for WWE?

One name that has been at the center of controversy and heated debate over the past decade is CM Punk. The Chicago native is seemingly out of favor with both companies at this moment in time.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One show, Hall of Famer Teddy Long gave his thoughts on WWE CCO Triple H potentially one day bringing CM Punk back to the company.

“Well, anything is possible in this business. I've learned that you never say never and you never say you're not gonna see somebody... So, Hunter’s smart, he knows this business... So I know he learnt tremendously a lot of stuff from his father-in-law [Vince McMahon]. So I think Triple H understands about the money, and if CM Punk can draw money, then I’m sure Hunter will bring him back,” Teddy Long said. [H/T Sportskeeda]

After being absent from AEW TV since September 2022, it seems as though Punk is set to make his return on Saturday, June 17th, on the first episode of the company's new show, Collision, which is set to air in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

