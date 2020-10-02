WWE reportedly looking to make a big change to WrestleMania 37

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced WWE to make a lot of changes to their plans this year. WrestleMania 36 suffered heavily as WWE was forced to shift it from the originally planned venue of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, to WWE's Performance Center in Orlando. This led to arguably the most unique edition of "The Show of Shows" as WrestleMania took place in an empty arena without any fans.

WrestleMania 37 is advertised to take place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. But as per the latest report from Inside the Ropes, WWE has plans to move WrestleMania 37 from California to the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, the original location for WrestleMania 36.

The report further states that there is no confirmation on whether the planned date for the PPV will be changed, but WWE has "locked down" buildings in Tampa for WrestleMania weekend.

WrestleVotes has confirmed the same, stating that the news of WWE looking to move WrestleMania 37 to Tampa is accurate.

Those contractual obligations are with the state of California regarding WrestleMania... The news of WWE looking into Tampa Bay is accurate. Very accurate.

What to expect from WrestleMania 37?

As of this writing, the event is still advertised to take place in Inglewood, California. WWE has reportedly planned some huge matches for WrestleMania 37 next year including a massive showdown between Randy Orton and Edge, with the WWE Championship potentially on the line.

Another huge match speculated to take place at WrestleMania 37 is between the current Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and WWE legend, The Rock. Roman Reigns also recently spoke about the possibility of a match against The Rock, but it all depends on how well it fits in with The Rock's schedule.

If things go back to normal and WWE manages to hold WrestleMania 37 with fans in attendance, they will most likely attempt to make it a huge show with massive feuds and matches.