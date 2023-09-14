The former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen ever since he lost to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. However, word on the street is that World Wrestling Entertainment is set to lose a major piece of The Beast Incarnate.

The 46-year-old, on several occasions, has been loud about the fact he does not like being around people outside his profession. As much as Lesnar enjoys fans roaring and cheering for him when he is inside the squared circle, he likes peace and quiet when on a hiatus.

Since Lesnar is not a fan of the audience having access to his personal or non-in-ring side, an interesting agreement between WWE and the star has broken out.

As per the latest reports by BWE (via Ringside News), the Stamford-based promotion no longer has rights to certain Brock Lesnar's footage.

The condition is only specific to the terms that if the WWE crew did not shoot the footage of The Beast, they don't have the right to air any photos or video on television.

“WWE no more has control on Brock Lesnar photos and video rights outside of WWE Cameras. Anything else can not be used or shared.” [H/T - Ringside News]

Expand Tweet

Matthew McConaughey didn't think Cody Rhodes would back after the beating he took from Brock Lesnar

During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, the Academy Award-winning actor talked about watching wrestling with his son.

McConaughey spoke about The Beast vs. Cody Rhodes III at SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit. The actor noted that he also watched The American Nightmare going to war with Roman Reigns' family.

However, he did not think that Cody Rhodes would be able to make a comeback after a brutal beatdown at the hands of Lesnar. Surprisingly, Rhodes emerged victorious over the 46-year-old as they shared a wholesome moment after the match.

"My son and I were just watching the other day. We caught the Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar [match], we caught the Roman Reigns family saga that he’s got going. I did not think Rhodes was gonna come back after the beating he took [from Brock]," Matthew McConaughey said.

Check out the video below:

Only time will tell if and when the former WWE World Champion will make his return to the ring after this year's Biggest Party of the Summer.

Do you think Brock Lesnar will return at the upcoming WWE Premium Live Event? Sound off in the comments section below.