Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that WWE has made the decision to officially break up the tag team of Andrade and Angel Garza.

Here's what Johnson noted:

"We are told the Andrade and Angel Garza tag team is no more going forward."

After months of back-and-forth regarding the split, it seems like Vince McMahon has finally decided to end the tag team's run for good.

The relationship between Andrade and Angel Garza has been icy for months as Zelina Vega was the glue that kept them together. WWE, however, finally made the call to split the trio and it was set in motion when Andrade and Angel Garza engaged in a backstage brawl on RAW a few weeks ago.

Zelina Vega was booked to be the #1 contender for Asuka's RAW Women's Championship and WWE has continued to push her as a singles competitor.

What's next for Andrade and Angel Garza in the WWE?

When it comes to Andrade and Angel Garza, despite having the brawl, the duo were back on the same page as they won an opportunity to challenge The Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team Championship at Clash of Champions.

The Street Profits had successfully defended the titles on several occasions in the past against Andrade & Angel Garza. The Clash of Champions match had a similar outcome as The Street Profits retained their titles at the PPV.

The bout, however, had a controversial finish as the referee called an audible to end the match early following Angel Garza's unfortunate injury.

Garza revealed on YouTube that he thankfully didn't suffer a serious injury as reported by several outlets. The former Cruiserweight Champion said that he tore his quad, but he expects to return to action within a matter of weeks.

As for Andrade, the former United States Champion was convincingly beaten by Keith Lee on the episode of RAW of September 29th. WWE might not have any long-term plans for Andrade, which is a shame because he was in line for a big push when Paul Heyman was the Executive Director of RAW. The push never came to fruition as Paul Heyman was removed from his creative position on RAW.

There is als possibility of the WWE splitting up Andrade and Garza during the upcoming Draft. However, what happens next? How would you like to see WWE book them going forward?