WWE reportedly made several last-minute changes to the RAW after Royal Rumble

After an unexpected Royal Rumble main event, WWE Creative maintained the pace with a massive cliffhanger ending to RAW — Kevin Owens hit a Package Piledriver on Sami Zayn. According to the latest reports, several changes were made to last night's episode of the red brand.

The Prizefighter unsuccessfully challenged Cody Rhodes in a grueling Ladder Match at the Rumble on Saturday. He had pushed for The Underdog from the Underground to assure a Kevin Owens victory so the two could headline WrestleMania 41 with the Undisputed WWE Title on the line. Although Zayn did not budge, he checked up on a battered Owens at ringside.

Aside from what happened between Owens and Zayn, RAW featured some other noteworthy moments. WWE Creative teased Jey Uso vs. Gunther for WrestleMania, Seth Rollins addressed his attack on Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley confronted, and Liv Morgan and CM Punk qualified for the Elimination Chamber at the eponymous event at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on March 1.

On X/Twitter, Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone reported that the company made "at least two changes" from the original plans for the show:

"There were "at least two changes" from the original plans of #WWERaw, sources have informed me," Featherstone wrote.

CM Punk wants to wrestle John Cena during his WWE farewell tour on RAW

In an interview with the Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast, CM Punk reiterated his desire to wrestle John Cena this year as it is Cena's final run as an in-ring competitor. He will retire for good after his farewell tour ends in December.

The Best in the World and The Cenation Leader have had several remarkable battles over a decade ago. He revealed he wants to spend as much time as possible with the 16-time World Champion because, after the latter's current run, the meet-ups would be few and far between.

Regarding a match between the two this year, Punk proposed a bout for a special episode of RAW on Netflix:

"I'd be a liar if I told you I didn't wanna do anything with him [John Cena]. I'm crossing my fingers that we get to hook up on a PLE and have a match; at least on a big RAW for Netflix or something," Punk said.

A notable moment on Saturday was when CM Punk, John Cena and Roman Reigns met in the middle of the ring. Punk and Cena will likely meet again on March 1 at Elimination Chamber as the latter announced his entry post-Rumble, while the former AEW World Champion qualified this past Monday.

