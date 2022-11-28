WWE reportedly muted chants for absent star at Survivor Series WarGames

Ever one to craft their own narrative of real-life stories, recent reports have indicated that WWE muted fans' cheers of support for Sasha Banks this past Saturday at Survivor Series WarGames.

This past weekend's Premium Live Event took place in Banks' hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, and therefore given the fact that she has not been seen in the ring since May and her overwhelming hometown support, the company knew a chant for her would rear its head.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez reported that the company allegedly muted the fans' chant for her during the SmackDown Women's title match between Ronda Rousey and Shotzi.

"There was a loud Sasha Banks chant during the Ronda Rousey match and they turned the volume down. They did not want that one on television, make of that what you will." H/T EWrestling News

🎄Mònique✨ @TheNightmare_25



We Want Sasha!!!!!! WOW the Sasha Banks chants #SurvivorSeries We Want Sasha!!!!!! WOW the Sasha Banks chants #SurvivorSeries We Want Sasha!!!!!! https://t.co/AoMYCHjKEa

Sasha Banks and her tag team partner Naomi have been absent from TV since May 2022 after the former Women's Tag Team Champions chose to walk out of the arena due to the unhappiness of their booking as title holders.

WWE veteran on the Sasha Banks and Naomi walkout

Given the manner in which both women walked out of the company, many have had differing opinions towards the two stars, one person who commends them for taking their own initiative is Vince Russo.

During an edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former head WWE writer said that Banks and Naomi's walkout would not have been possible during the 90s when he worked for the company.

"This would not have happened in the past because your career would have been over. I bet you that Naomi and Sasha got opportunities through personal appearances, making big money, little roles here, little roles there, picking up money on social media where they saw, you know, instead of being a prisoner to that company." H/T Sportskeeda

World Wrestling Entertainment fans remain hopeful that both women will one day step back into the ring, given how much skill and passion they once both had for the business

