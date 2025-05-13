WWE reportedly needs multi-million dollar deal for John Cena's last-ever match

John Cena is walking off into the sunset at the end of 2025, putting a pin in his WWE and wrestling career. If he has a say in it, he will be doing it with the actual WWE Championship to be the last real champion. However, a multi-million dollar deal must be decided before this can happen.

As per a report by James Stewart, WWE is now looking for a deal to come to fruition. They are looking to make John Cena's farewell a huge affair. As was previously reported by Sportskeeda, Cena's last match will likely take place on December 13. Now, a further report has revealed that there are more plans for that weekend. As reported before, the match is planned for December 13, but WWE is looking for a $1.5 million financial commitment from host cities.

Given that it is being reported that it will take place in Boston, the city would need to make the multi-million dollar commitment. This would also result in WWE taking over the entire weekend, directly from December 10, where they would host community events, The Undertaker's show on December 11, SmackDown for December 12, and the Saturday Night's Main Event show on December 13.

"John Cena's Final Match is being planned for 12/13/25. WWE is looking for $1.5 million financial commitment from host cities, including Boston. WWE's full week "takeover" would start on 12/10 with community events, 12/11 Undertaker show, 12/12 Smackdown and 12/13 SNME."

John Cena's last match is a full-scale production for WWE

Not only is John Cena's career ending, but it is also bringing to an end another era of WWE where the star had carried the company on his back. Him turning heel heading into the last year of his career, something that had not been done for so long, certainly caused a ripple.

As champion, Cena wants to keep the title for most of the year and not lose it at all. Since he defeated Cody Rhodes, the star has also disappeared.

Fans will have to wait and see who Cena's final opponent will be. There's still a lot of time to go before there's confirmation.

