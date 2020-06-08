WWE has reportedly not taped a top Backlash match yet

With various Backlash matches taped already last night, here is some insight on the ones that haven't been taped.

Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship back at WrestleMania 36.

Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley will go to war for the WWE Championship at Backlash

Considering how amazing NXT TakeOver: In Your House turned out to be, fans can't help but wait for WWE's next pay-per-view, Backlash, which will air this Sunday. It was reported earlier that unlike In Your House, Backlash will not air live. The show has been taped already... at least a considerable part of it. We now know that at least one high profile match is yet to be recorded.

According to Loius Dangoor of WrestleTalk, the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Boddy Lashley wasn't filmed last night. Filming for some other matches remains to be completed as well.

How cute, you bought a replica, about as close as you'll be getting to the title. Seth's side plates as well, your fate will be the same as his. "The Chosen One" was 11-years-ago, since then I've been released, came back, & became Champion. The fans chose me. What have you done? https://t.co/EfAPO6jUbI — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 7, 2020

Using the Money in the Bank PPV as an example here, the matches on that show that were taped in advance (Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt and the two Money in the Bank ladder matches) were either cinematic in nature or involved some elements that couldn't take place had they been aired live.

So, there's a fair chance that the Backlash bouts that have been recorded earlier fall in either of the aforementioned categories. Even though WWE now has PC crew as active audience members to make the shows and matches livelier, the appeal of cinematic matches is too much to let go.

Moreover, you would expect WWE to take no chances with the Randy Orton vs. Edge match, which is being promoted as the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever". So, taping it in advance would give WWE sufficient time to edit it properly so it can justify the hype surrounding it.

Additionally, just the fact that the WWE Title match hasn't been filmed yet doesn't mean that it will take place on the actual day of the event. It can easily be taped tonight or on any other day prior to June 14.

Drew McIntyre to put his WWE Championship on the line against an improved Bobby Lashley at Backlash

Although Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley is a highly anticipated match, it didn't feel like a big deal a few months back when Bobby Lashley was struggling with his position on the roster. However, after WrestleMania 36, he regained his mean streak, started living up to his reputation as The Destroyer, and aligned himself with MVP to add the icing on the cake.

In less than two months, he has become a credible threat to The Scottish Psychopath's impressive Title reign. Winning at Backlash is a MUST for both Superstars and this is exactly why the intrigue around this match is like none other.

Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre have crossed paths before in Impact Wrestling (fka TNA). There, Lashley ended McIntyre's World Title reign. So, it's not like we haven't seen The Destroyer in his prime form. Even though McIntyre has been unstoppable since winning the WWE Title at WrestleMania 36, he is upon his way to encounter a completely different roadblock at Backlash.

Who do you think will win the highly anticipated WWE Title match at Backlash? Let us know in the comments down below!