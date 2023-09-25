It has been reported that WWE offered refunds to people who attended SmackDown last week after announcing that LA Knight was off the show.

The Megastar was supposed to be involved in the main event segment on the blue brand, which would've seen him come out to help John Cena while the latter was being attacked by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. It was revealed that Knight tested positive for COVID-19 before the show began, and as a result, he had to leave the building.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, WWE informed the fans who attended the show that LA Knight wasn't going to appear and offered refunds. The report notes that the company only announces a no-show if it's a major star like Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins.

This means the higher-ups consider Knight as a top-level star. Dave Meltzer added that WWE also told media outlets on Friday about The Megastar, and he can't recall that being done in the past either.

Former WWE star Mansoor recalls LA Knight going off script on SmackDown

The former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion is one of the most popular wrestlers in the industry right now. He was over with the fans even when he was a heel.

During Mace and Mansoor's Twitch stream, the latter recalled LA Knight's backstage exchange with Triple H after he cut a heel promo in front of fans.

"I'm like, 'What's going on? Everything okay?' And Knight goes, 'I guess, somewhere along the way, something was lost, 'cause I was supposed to cut a babyface promo.' I was like, 'Excuse me?' He was like, 'Yeah', Hunter was like, 'Why'd you go and sh*t on the crowd?' I was like, 'Cause I'm a heel?' And he was like, 'No, you're not.' And he was like, 'Oh, oops!'"

LA Knight is expected to team up with John Cena at WWE Fastlane to take on Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a tag team match.

Do you think Knight is ready for a title run? Sound off in the comments below!