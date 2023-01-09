WWE reportedly planning to bring back popular stipulation for Money in the Bank London event 

After WWE recently announced that Money in the Bank will be taking place in London this July, it seems as though the iconic King and Queen of the ring tournament winners will be crowned at the event.

Since taking over as Head of Creative, reports have suggested that Triple H is keen to bring back the tournament that had helped launch not only his career but many others as well.

According to a recent tweet from Xero News, the finals of the popular tournament will go down at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in London.

"We have received some information this morning about King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring. A source has informed us that the current plan is for the King and Queen of the Ring's to be crowned at the MITB PLE."

Previous winners of the King of the Ring tournament have gone on to have major in-ring careers, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Edge and Sheamus.

Former WWE Champion reacts to Money in the Bank being held in London

After the news broke that the popular Premium Live Event would be broadcast from across the pond, many both in and out of the business had their say on the matter.

Taking to social media, WWE SmackDown star Drew McIntyre, who hails from the United Kingdom, sent a message to deserving wrestling fans in his home country.

"The fans in the UK demanded another show. The fans in the UK deserved another show. The fans in the UK get another show. It’s time. It's Money in the Bank!" Drew McIntyre tweeted.

Given the success of the Clash At The Castle event, which took place in Cardiff, Wales, last September, it is no surprise that WWE has chosen to return to the UK for another big show.

