WWE is reportedly planning to introduce more new titles around SummerSlam 2023

WWE's SummerSlam is one of the biggest events for the company, apart from the international premium live events that take place around the year. According to a new report, the promotion has plans to introduce new titles for their tag team divisions this August.

Last year, Vince McMahon chose to unify the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championship when The Usos defeated RK-Bro. On the recent episode of the blue brand, Hunter also decided to unify the NXT and WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, and Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler became the Unified Women's Tag Team Champions.

However, the new regime is reportedly not on board with the idea of unifying the men's titles or having two sets of women's titles. According to a new report from Xero News, WWE will introduce three new tag team titles with two men's and one women's titles before and after SummerSlam, respectively.

"The new mens Tag Titles (2 sets) should be ready and presented for just before Summerslam. The new Womens Tag Titles should be after the Mens very Likely just after Summerslam," reported Xero News.

It will be interesting to see how the company will split the titles from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the coming weeks.

WWE reportedly has a plan to split the titles from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Earlier this year, Sami Zayn made the tough choice and left The Bloodline and sacrificed himself for Kevin Owens. After Elimination Chamber 2023, the two reunited for the first time in years to take on The Usos.

Later, Owens and Zayn won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships from The Usos at WrestleMania 39. However, the new regime wanted separate belts for each brand, and it became difficult after the company unified the titles in the first place.

According to a recent report from Xero News, WWE has a unique plan to split the titles for RAW and SmackDown with the help of Kevin Owens. The report states that Owens will give up one set of titles in anger.

"Hearing the current plans ref Mens Tag Titles: Owens is going to have a meltdown and hand over 1 set of tag titles."

It will be interesting to see which brand gets the relinquished titles and which team will win it.

What are your thoughts on the tag team division? Sound off in the comment section below.

