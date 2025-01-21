 WWE reportedly planning major forbidden door surprise

WWE opened their own forbidden door with outside wrestling companies like never before more than one year ago. Triple H and Shawn Michaels have been instrumental in working with others in the wrestling world, and now things are picking up in 2025. New reports on a potential WrestleMania 41 season surprise have come to the fore.

The Chief Content Officer of World Wrestling Entertainment, and his Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, are responsible for creating and growing the NXT into the official third brand. Triple H and Michaels have formed alliances with TNA, Pro Wrestling NOAH, and GCW, among others, mainly to benefit NXT, but the main roster as well. After expanding the TNA relationship, the word now is that the Nashville-based promotion could be featured at the 38th annual Royal Rumble.

A real-life wrestling couple is rumored to debut for WWE on February 1, but WWE creative sources now report that a pitch was made for a top TNA star to enter the Men's Royal Rumble Match, according to PWInsider. The name was not confirmed, but the wrestler selected for the role would enter as a surprise entrant.

Joe Hendry is an obvious front-runner for the 30-man Royal Rumble. He defeated Nic Nemeth fka Dolph Ziggler for the TNA World Championship at Genesis on Sunday and was a key talent in last year's WWE-TNA talent exchange after fans demanded NXT book the UK grappler.

Updated lineup for WWE Royal Rumble

World Wrestling Entertainment is less than two weeks from its 38th annual Royal Rumble PLE, which will air live on Saturday, February 1, from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Below is the updated lineup:

Sami Zayn, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, CM Punk, Jey Uso, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and 21 other participants TBA Ladder Match for the Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens (The main title and the Winged Eagle belt will both be hanging above the ring)

Sami Zayn and Bayley were the latest Rumble entrants to declare their spots on tonight's RAW. Zayn is the ninth confirmed Men's Royal Rumble participant, while Bayley is the second women's competitor.

