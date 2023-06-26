WWE is reportedly planning a massive match for Carmelo Hayes' main roster debut

Carmelo Hayes is one of the top names from WWE's developmental brand, who rose to stardom over the past few years. According to a new report, the company is planning a massive match against a main-event level talent for Hayes' debut on Monday Night RAW.

Earlier this year, Carmelo Hayes turned face after he ended his feud with Apollo Crews on the developmental brand. Hayes did the unthinkable and ended Bron Breakker's run as the NXT Champion at Stand & Deliver 2023. The 28-year-old star also ended Breakker's year-long undefeated streak on the former black-and-gold brand.

The company is quite high on Hayes, and it looks like he will make his main roster debut sooner rather than later. According to a new report from BWE, the current NXT Champion will face a main-event level talent for his debut on Monday Night RAW.

"Potential of Melo debut match at Raw v big ME Talent," reported BWE. [H/T - RSN]

It is unclear which superstar will be Melo's first opponent on the main roster. However, the report doesn't state that Hayes is moving to the main roster. Melo could possibly have a match on the main roster and still work for NXT.

Carmelo Hayes is currently feuding with former WWE United States Champion

Earlier this year, Baron Corbin went on a losing streak after WWE Hall of Famer JBL left Corbin's side. The former Lone Wolf lost to several major names on the roster, including Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn, on Monday Night RAW.

Meanwhile, Carmelo Hayes finally reached the top of the card when he beat Bron Breakker to win the NXT Championship. Melo once again proved himself when he defeated Breakker in a rematch for the title.

Earlier this month, Baron Corbin returned to the developmental brand and attacked the champion. He blindsided Melo and Trick Williams on numerous occasions and challenged Hayes for the title.

On WWE NXT Gold Rush Night Two, Baron Corbin will face Hayes in a one-on-one match for the NXT Championship. It will be interesting to see if Corbin can capture his first title in nearly six years.

