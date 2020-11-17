WWE reportedly planting seeds for Drew McIntyre's next big feud

WWE are planting the seeds for Drew McIntyre's next big feud, according to Dave Meltzer. The journalist reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio episode that the company sees Sheamus as the one to soon turn on the WWE Champion.

Ahead of Monday Night RAW last night, there was speculation that Sheamus would cost McIntyre a chance of regaining his championship from Randy Orton. However, that did not pan out as rumored, and the Scottish Psychopath left the arena with the title over his shoulder.

Dave Meltzer added that WWE wants to build them up as best friends before Sheamus turns on the WWE Champion.

Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus for the WWE Championship?

While nothing has been confirmed just yet, things do seem to be pointing towards the two friends facing off soon for the WWE title.

Drew McIntyre did hint at a possible storyline with Sheamus in the future while talking to Sports Illustrated earlier this year. He said:

"We were the top feud in Europe before we both signed with WWE in 2007. We came to America together, wrestled in Florida Championship Wrestling together, and we were both heavyweight champions there. The night I won the Intercontinental title, he won the heavyweight title. Obviously, his career took off and mine took a downward spiral. We could include so many parts of our past in that feud that have never been featured on television."

What's next for Drew McIntyre?

Drew McIntyre will now face Roman Reigns at Survivor Series on Sunday. The two will clash at the PPV in a Champion vs Champion match.

After regaining the title from Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre sent a message to Roman Reigns and had this to say:

"You told me to go get a title, Roman. Well, I went and got a title. See you [on] Sunday."

Drew McIntyre lost the title to Randy Orton at WWE Hell In A Cell after winning it at WrestleMania from Brock Lesnar. As for Roman Reigns, he defeated 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match at WWE Payback.