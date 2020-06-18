WWE has reportedly rehired Pat Buck

The rehiring phase in the WWE has officially begun.

Many more recently released employees and talents are expected to return.

Pat Buck.

Pat Buck, who was furloughed in April as part of WWE's cost-cutting measures, has reportedly been rehired by the company as a backstage producer. PWInsider's report added that Buck was back working on RAW and SmackDown this week in Orlando, Florida.

There were talks about another company being interested in signing Buck as a producer; however, they have ceased as WWE wanted to get the former OVW product back as a backstage producer.

The WWE signed Pat Buck as a producer in August 2019. He was furloughed along with many other producers and backstage personnel on April 15, 2020.

PWInsider couldn't confirm if there were any more furloughed producers that were rehired.

Pat Buck signed with WWE's former developmental territory - Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) - back in 2005 and he spent the next four years in the promotion until it was rebranded as Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW).

Buck went on to establish his wrestling school - Create A Pro NJ - and another in partnership with Curt Hawkins, called Create A Pro NY. Prospects from his schools have been picked up by WWE, AEW and Impact Wrestling, with MJF being one of the most prominent names on the list.

Pat Buck has also been running the Wrestle Pro promotion since 2016. He even worked at Impact Wrestling as a producer before joining WWE.

Will WWE rehire more furloughed employees and released talents?

Buck may not be the only producer who gets rehired by the company as we expect many more furloughed employees to resume working in their previous roles in the coming few months.

Tom Colohue had also reported that the WWE plans on re-signing a select few in-ring talents who were released in April, and a shortlist of names has already been prepared. Thus far, Drake Maverick is the only Superstar who has officially been rehired by the WWE; however, we could see more Superstars make their returns soon.

Kurt Angle is another name widely-speculated to be re-signed as the WWE has used him on TV despite being one of the names who was released.

Who do you see getting rehired by the WWE? Let us know your predictions in the comments section.