WWE reportedly scrapped plans for huge Vince McMahon WrestleMania match

Major League Wrestling owner Court Bauer has revealed some scrapped WWE plans involving Vince McMahon and Bret Hart at WrestleMania 22.

Over WrestleMania 22 weekend in 2006, Canadian wrestling icon Bret "The Hitman" Hart was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Bret was uncomfortable participating in the festivities for the Hall of Famers during the WrestleMania card, as was mentioned by the ring announcer at the time.

On a recent edition of The Insiders podcast, Court Bauer outlined the original plans for Vince McMahon and Bret Hart at WrestleMania 22. The two men were allegedly set to square off at the event with The Hart Foundation in Bret's corner and Triple H, Shawn Michaels and HBK's students in Vince's corner.

“Well, the original version was supposed to kind of, sort of, get off the ground in WWE in 2006 or 2007. Bret was back in the orbit of WWE after coming to terms with Vince and doing the DVD and at one point was going to be Bret versus Vince at WrestleMania 22 in Chicago, and then Bret was a little uneasy about doing that. They eventually did it much differently a few years later,” he said.

Bauer then went into detail on the original plans for Vince and Bret at WrestleMania 22.

“But the original idea was gonna be the Harts and the Hart Foundation versus the WWE, Vince, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Shane and Shawn’s students at the time. The idea would be you know, you have Paul London. You had Brian Kendrick, and then they were gonna sign Bryan Danielson.” (H/T WrestlingNewsCo)

Vince McMahon faced Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 22 instead

At the 2006 edition of WrestleMania, the battling boss of WWE took on "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels instead.

The match – a no holds barred affair – saw McMahon take his hatred of Michaels and his supposed divine assistance to a new level. However, Michaels would leave victorious after jumping off a ladder onto a prone Vince, who was placed on a table with a trash can on his head.

The match was just one chapter in a year-long feud between McMahon and Michaels, resulting in the reunion of D-Generation X.

