Released WWE Superstar thought there was "no way" Vince McMahon would let former champion step through the forbidden door

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree has discussed rumors regarding Vince McMahon stopping the Shinsuke Nakamura vs Great Muta match for Pro Wrestling Noah.

Japanese icon and WWE Superstar Nakamura will be Muta's opponent as part of the WCW legend's farewell tour. The match will be promoted by the acclaimed Pro Wrestling Noah in a unique piece of cross-promotion from WWE.

Now, former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree has weighed in on the upcoming match between the Japanese legends. In a clip uploaded to his Cafe de Rene YouTube Channel, the star who has worked for both WWE and Pro Wrestling Noah, said the match sounded 'pretty cool.' He also noted he'd heard rumors of Vince McMahon shutting down initial plans for the match.

"I guess he's pulling out the Great Muta for the last time against Nakamura. That's pretty sweet. And I think I read something like Nakamura was saying that he was trying to get this done- they'd been planning this for a while but when Vince was there he said no way. But now that the son-in-law is in charge I guess he gave him the green light to go, so. I mean that's pretty cool." (0:28 - 0:52)

When will WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura step through the forbidden door?

WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura will step through the forbidden door to face The Great Muta on January 1st, 2023.

The match will take place as part of Pro Wrestling Noah's The New Year show, which will be available live on pay-per-view. The card will be hosted at the iconic Nippon Budokan venue in Tokyo, Japan, and will feature a number of additional matches.

It is presently unclear whether this will be a one-time deal between the promotions, or if a regular working relationship will be established moving forward.

