Drake Maverick

WWE are reportedly set to re-sign Drake Maverick according to Dave Meltzer. He reports on the Wrestling Observer Radio that the company have hinted at the same by putting Maverick in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament final.

Meltzer has not confirmed if WWE have actually re-signed the former 24/7 champion but reported that it is what they are indicating at. He said:

“I can't imagine Drake Maverick not being kept. It would be completely insane to cut him now. For him, either he was going to lose and not go to the final. Even if he loses, they can put Fantasma over, but in the end, they have to keep him. If he’s really leaving he shouldn’t beat anyone on the way out. That doesn’t even make sense. So I can’t imagine them not keeping him. I mean it just doesn’t make sense at all.”

Please H/T Sportskeeda if you are to use the quotes.

WWE change plans for Drake Maverick

Sportskeeda's very own Tom Colohue reported last month that WWE had changed their initial plans for Drake Maverick. The company made the alterations based on his popularity and the backing he got from other Superstars when his release was announced.

"There have been some changes made to the tournament standings based on his popularity, to try and capture that and keep it going. So while I still don't believe he's gonna win the Championship, he's certainly in a much stronger position now than he was originally planned to be."

WWE had released Drake Maverick in the mass exodus in April, and it had sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe. The former 205 Live General Manager had just announced that he was leaving the manager post and was taking part in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament.

Advertisement

The tournament was announced as the current Cruiserweight champion, Jordan Devlin was stuck in Ireland and unable to defend his title on the Yellow Brand.

However, Maverick's release was announced before the tournament began and he had to get permission to compete in it. Tom Colohue reports that WWE initially did not plan to have Maverick in the final of the tournament and he is in only because of the support he received.