WWE reportedly undecided on key aspect of Bray Wyatt's character

As per recent reports, WWE may be undecided on whether to turn Bray Wyatt heel or keep him as a babyface following his return at Extreme Rules 2022.

The Eater of Worlds has been on everyone's mind ever since the first teaser from the White Rabbit Mystery in WWE came forth. Wyatt made his return to the company at the end of the Extreme Rules show to a huge reception. His return comes after weeks of teases via QR Codes and vignettes.

The former Universal Champion is set to appear on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. However, it remains unclear in what direction his character will move.

According to Xero News, WWE is seemingly undecided on the situation and has not yet listed Bray Wyatt as a babyface or heel before his debut on Smackdown.

"Further to this Bray [Wyatt] isn't on the internal heel/face lists. As its still unknown which he will be on debut," Xero News tweeted.

As his impending debut approaches, fans will hope to uncover more about Bray Wyatt and his mysterious persona.

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette blasts Bray Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules 2022

The WWE Universe was buzzing following the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event as it revealed the true identity of the alluring White Rabbit mystery.

However, The Eater of Worlds' return seems to have left Jim Cornette unimpressed. Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the former WWE manager felt that the Bray Wyatt character may be fit for a horror movie but doesn't think it can exist in the wrestling world.

"I guess Philadelphia again would be the place where anybody would want to see anything loony in wrestling. But, maybe there's a good horror movie in this gimmick, I don't know, but I just I don't see what the fu*k. When you've got the the babyfaces in this equation - and I guess now he is a babyface - because people love him. But when you've got a supernatural guy with living puppets that invade the babyfaces' fu*king spaces and they've got to act like that they are legitimately concerned about the animal puppets and the, you know, Presto the Magic Clown fu*king kids show set," added Cornette. [2:42 - 3:30]

WWE @WWE After weeks of mysterious vignettes, Bray Wyatt returns in jaw-dropping fashion at the end of WWE #ExtremeRules After weeks of mysterious vignettes, Bray Wyatt returns in jaw-dropping fashion at the end of WWE #ExtremeRules. https://t.co/wsRKqCNFdp

On the latest episode of RAW, another QR Code was shown, which led to a puzzle and eventually to a logo along with the letters 'JNV.' It remains to be seen what significance the logo or the letters carry as the mystery surrounding Wyatt slowly begins to unfold.

