What could ‘JNV’ mean, letters shared by Bray Wyatt on WWE RAW?

Almost 18 months after making his last appearance, Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE RAW at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Rumors of his appearance were present before the show even started.

The former Universal Champion made his shocking return at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8. His appearance came after weeks of QR codes and vignettes being churned out by the promotion. The Eater of Worlds came out to a raucous ovation after the main event between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins ended.

However, instead of an in-ring return on the season premiere of RAW, a cryptic promo vignette aired where he reiterated his catchphrase, "Revel in what you are."

"I used to think that the prison inside my head was the only place that I could ever truly be free. Revel in what you are. [Six times]."

Backstage on WWE RAW, fans also noticed a QR code which led to a puzzle. After solving the puzzle, it revealed the words 'JNV' as well as a symbol. The letters served as a backdrop for the cult-like symbol and appeared to be a foreshadowing of Wyatt's stable.

The common belief is that the letters correspond to their face value when placed in alphabetical order. When perceived in such a way, it gives the date 10/14/22 or October 14, 2022. The date is for the upcoming episode of SmackDown at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Los Angeles.

Another theory is that the letters were the initials of the real-life names of potential 'Wyatt 6' members. It could also be a teaser for a superstar who will join Bray Wyatt's faction in the future, much like the White Rabbit clues on WWE RAW and SmackDown leading to The Eater of Worlds' return.

What is next for Bray Wyatt after WWE RAW?

WWE is promoting the return of Bray Wyatt on SmackDown, reinforcing the widespread assumption of the 'JNV' clue. This will serve as a prelude to his actual plans following WWE RAW.

Several exciting scenarios are possible for the upcoming show. The Eater of Worlds could release another promo hinting at his intentions while also hyping his eventual return inside the squared circle. He could also actively seek out superstars interested in joining his stable.

The return of the Firefly Fun House on SmackDown is another interesting direction that the promotion could take. Bray Wyatt could target Liv Morgan as his first ally. The company teased a heel turn for the former SmackDown Women's Champion after her title loss to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules.

Morgan's recent behavior and her social media activities are ominous hints about her transition to the dark side along with The Fiend. Many consider her fit to play the role of Abby the Witch.

